MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot dead in the parking lot of House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Boulevard.
MPD is investigating an overnight fatal shooting (4/24/21). The victim identified as Byrall Webb, Jr., 32, was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of the House of Hummas on Middle TN Blvd. at 4:37 a.m. Police still looking for suspect. crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov. pic.twitter.com/Qmyo2f28do— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) April 24, 2021
Police say 32-year-old Byrall Webb Jr. was found shot multiple times at 4:37 a.m. Saturday.
At this time police are still searching for a suspect.
Police are encouraging anyone with useful information in this shooting to contact crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
