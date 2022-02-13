MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police said one person died after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Nancy Seward Drive.

Police said 27-year-old Brandon Lindsey of Murfreesboro died due to the shooting.

The death of Lindsey comes after a woman placed a non-emergency call at 1:06 p.m. The caller asked police asking for an officer to be on standby while she retrieved items from the home of a former boyfriend in the 5300 block of Nancy Seward Drive. While on the phone with dispatchers, shots were fired.

Police said that Lindsey and the woman's ex-boyfriend got into an altercation, leading to gunfire. The ex-boyfriend and his mother also suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I thought it was just fireworks, and then my daughter ran downstairs and said, 'that was a gun,'" Josh Ezzell, who lives across the street, said.

This is the scene in Murfreesboro today on Nancy Seward Drive pic.twitter.com/lLxKu1sQdm — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) February 13, 2022

Neighbors said, whatever the fight was about, it didn't end after the shooting.

"I saw these people just screaming and yelling at each other, and I smelled some smoke, so that's when I called the police," Ezzell said.

Neighbors said they were angry and concerned about what could have happened if one stray bullet had hit an innocent target.

"Because I was literally a minute from stepping outside. My kids were scared. They were screaming," Ezzell said.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that lead up to the shooting. Police said they had not filed charges at this time.