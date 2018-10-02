Instead of getting angry, Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church is choosing forgiveness and inviting the boys into the very doors that they vandalized.
A few weeks ago, Rev. Richard Sibert opened the doors to his church in disbelief. Vandalism and words of hate everywhere, even inside of a bible.
“KKK and pages torn out...that was horrendous," Sibert said.
One of the four boys came to Sibert asking for forgiveness. Sibert responded with a verse from John 8:7.
“Those who are without sin cast the first stone. I started thinking...hey I have done some devious things too but I just didn’t get caught. These young men just happened to get caught," Sibert said.
Community members showed up to the church to clean it up and repair the vandalism.
“It brought tears to my eyes when I walked in here and saw all those people," Sibert said.
Sibert believes it all happened for a reason.
“They meant it for evil, God meant it for good.”
Sibert met with one of the boys who vandalized the church regularly to minister to him. He hopes the other three will come to him as well.
The four boys are on house arrest and unable to contact each other. The church’s only wish for the boys is that they have a change of heart and view everyone equally.
Members of the community are invited to meet at the church on Oct. 13 to discuss issues and put a stop to discrimination.
