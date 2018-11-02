MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro's population is growing but so is its homeless population.
In September, the city hired a director to tackle the problem head-on. They also hired a police task force just to watch over the homeless and they have plans to build a homeless day center.
"In the last few years, we've really begun to recognize how we can service our people, and instead of just sweeping people under the rug, we realize that there is an issue and we're willing to do something about that," said Jessica Shaver, who is a Cold Patrol volunteer.
Volunteers with the Murfreesboro Cold Patrol go out of their way to work with the homeless.
"We go to them. We want to meet them where they are at and love them where they are at," Shaver said.
They are the only organization that hits the streets to find the homeless, and it isn't an easy task.
"Our first step is to become their friend. You're not going to make a difference if you see someone as another problem to be solved and not a friend," Shaver said.
But they say it's hard to help a friend when there are only three shelters in town. Two of those shelters are only open to women and children.
"If they are male, then they are sort of up a creek, unfortunately," Shaver said.
And at one of the women's shelters, if your child is a boy over the age of 14, you can't stay there.
The Cold Patrol was just awarded a $25,000 grant to hire someone full-time to get people off the streets.
"With rent going up, that means more people can't afford housing and that puts them in our streets," Shaver said.
Once it hits 32 degrees or below, the Cold Patrol will open two shelters on the square with unlimited space. One will be at First Baptist Church for men and the women's is at St. Paul's right across the street.
