MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro City Council approved a $3.8 million construction contract last week to improve Brinkley Road Phase I.
On Feb. 3, city officials approved a contract with Bell Construction and engineering services and construction materials for road improvements.
Officials said the stretch of road is being upgraded as part of the $11 million widening of Brinkley Road to three lanes, including a bridge over Overall Creek to improve pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
“Roads and bridges continue to be our top funding priority for capital projects,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “The bridge to be constructed on Brinkley will provide a way for students and all pedestrians and cyclists to cross Brinkley safely.”
The approved construction contract with Bell Construction is for $3,839,997 and authorized Energy Land & Infrastructure, LLC to administer the large construction project.
City officials said Phase I focuses on Overall Creek and entrances to Berkshire Subdivision and Blaze Drive. Phase II focuses on the remainder of the project.
“I’m pleased to see the Brinkley Road project come together,” said Councilman Kirt Wade. “I have worked with Chris Griffith to make sure we could provide a safe avenue for our kids to cross Brinkley Road to Blaze Drive. This bridge will provide an avenue for kids to get to school safely.”
