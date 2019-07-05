MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro resident caught community policing at its best.
A video was posted on Friday on Facebook of two Murfreesboro Police officers playing basketball with some kids.
The woman who posted the video said there’s always something bad going on in the neighborhood and it was nice to see the police there for another reason.
Murfreesboro Police reposted the video in its Twitter page saying the officers were Westley Hall and Garrett Roberts.
COMMUNITY POLICING AT ITS BEST! "MPD playing a little basketball with the kids, it's always drama over here," resident Kalani Lanese said in a FB Live video post. "Good to see them over here for another reason." https://t.co/eTdLcoWchQFTO Westley Hall & Recruit Garrett Roberts— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 5, 2019
