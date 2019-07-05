MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro resident caught community policing at its best.

A video was posted on Friday on Facebook of two Murfreesboro Police officers playing basketball with some kids.

The woman who posted the video said there’s always something bad going on in the neighborhood and it was nice to see the police there for another reason.

Murfreesboro Police reposted the video in its Twitter page saying the officers were Westley Hall and Garrett Roberts.

