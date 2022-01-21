MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two officers in Murfreesboro are recovering after being attacked with a box cutter around 2 PM Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the Hawthorne Park South Apartments.
Police say a man attacked the officers after threatening to take his own life.
The officers were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the suspect is in custody.
