Neighbors already fighting one controversial proposal say they're having to deal with another. Some Murfreesboro city officials say a new factory could be big for local jobs. Some neighbors near the Stones River Greenway said they don't want the factory near their homes.
"We bought this in about 1996, about 23 years roughly," said neighbor Dan Butler.
Butler loves his home, neighborhood and nearby Cason Trailhead. Still, he said he has to leave.
"The growth within this neighborhood is out of control," he said.
Butler is one of many neighbors fighting the proposed Hidden River Estates. The development would bring hundreds of new units near the trailhead. A petition to protect the green space there has more than 7,100 signatures.
Now, some neighbors have a new concern. A proposed rezoning would seek to place factory on a 14.55-acre property off Warrior Drive and New Salem Highway, an area across Stones River from the Cason Trailhead.
Many neighbors told News4 they don't want manufacturing that close, and they have concerns the factory's company isn't publicly known.
"They're looking at possible tax revenue without any concern to who owns it, what they're gonna do," said Butler. "The council doesn't even know what the factory is. They're trying to approve it, and they don't even know who the occupant will be. It's ridiculous."
Councilman Eddie Smotherman told News4 he understands the neighbors' fear of the unknown, but he said what could go in the space doesn't involve any hazardous materials and all manufacturing would be indoors. He said there's a process to announcing the company, and the factory would bring phenomenal job opportunities. Smotherman also said the changes are part of living in a growing community, and there aren't many places in Murfreesboro that aren't developed.
One neighbor told News4 she hopes the neighborhood keeps their concerns focused on Hidden River Estates. She said there's not enough known about the proposed factory for her to be worried.
Still, Butler said the proposed factory is another concern he has for the area.
"They're looking at growth and growth only," said Butler. "They need to listen to the voter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.