MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man wanted for a June 2019 murder has been arrested in Mississippi.
Murfreesboro Police say 30-year-old Delarrious Crawford was arrested without incident in Moss Point, MS, Thursday morning. Crawford faces first degree murder charges for the death of 25-year-old Daicori Sunders.
Sunders was shot multiple times and was found dead in the 1300 block of Eagle Street on June 21, 2019.
Crawford had been on the run for nearly a year and had been added to both the Murfreesboro and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted lists.
He is currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center in Pascagoula, MS. He is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
A second suspect, Quandre Knowles, was arrested in August 2019 on first degree murder charges in Sunders' death.
