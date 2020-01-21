NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Members of Rutherford County's legislative delegation announced a $1 million grant award for the City of Murfreesboro and the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport.
Funds will be used for development and pavement of an apron and taxiway as part of the airport's expansion. The grant dollars were awarded through the TDOT Aeronautics Economic Development Fund.
The airport’s largest tenant is the Aerospace Department of Middle Tennessee State University.
“The Murfreesboro Airport and MTSU’s Aviation Program are valuable assets for the community,” said Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro). “The State’s one million dollar grant will help fund airport improvements and create up to 28 jobs.”
