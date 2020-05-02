MURFRESSBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue team responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday night in the area of Broad Street and Medical Center Parkway just after 10 p.m..
Witnesses at the scene tell News4 a car ran through a red light striking the motorcyclist in the intersection.
The condition of the motorcyclists is unknown at this time as well as the official cause of the crash.
News4 will continue to update you as we get information.
