MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV)- Deborah Brooks lives just five minutes from where her only son was shot and killed. While she is devastated, and distraught, she decided to speak out because there’s a message that she needs to share.
Police say that 35-year-old Brandon Anderson was found seriously injured after shots were fired outside of a hookah bar Saturday morning around 2 a.m. He later died from his injuries after being taken to an EMS.
Deborah Brooks was 29 years old when she decided she wanted to adopt a baby. When she saw then three-week-old Anderson in the hospital for the first time, she just knew
“He was the prettiest thing I had ever seen,” Brooks said. I was like that’s my baby.”
Anderson went on to become a parent himself, a father of five children.
“They made him a better person you know he was already a good person but then they just brought that extra that daddy out of him,” Brooks said.
Those kids are now fatherless. Brooks said that the last thing that Brandon told her was that he’ll be back. The morning that Brandon was killed; she had a feeling that something was wrong.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has placed the man accused of shooting and killing one man and seriously injuring others outside a hookah bar in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning on its most-wanted list.
“The pain I was feeling in my head and my neck was his pain because they said he got shot in the neck,” Brooks said.
Police said when he was shot, Anderson was an innocent bystander who was trying to break up a fight.
“That was just him always wanting to help,” Brooks said.
Tonight, Brooks wants her son’s killer to do the right thing and turn himself in. She has a message for other young men.
“Y’all got to put those guns down,” She said. “Y’all have got to innocent people are getting shot and killed and taken away from their families.”
Police are looking for 21-year-old Jamar Marks. He’s been added to the TBIs most wanted list. They say he could be driving a 2012 silver Ford Focus with a TN tag 4332DD7
He’s wanted on multiple charges including 1st-degree murder. Police say he should be considered both armed and dangerous.
