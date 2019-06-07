MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two Rutherford County men were arrested in connection with an April triple-murder in California, according to authorities.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said John Poh, 23, and Jordan Byrd, 22, both of Murfreesboro, were arrested on Wednesday in Rutherford County in connection with a triple-murder on April 18 in Glendale, CA.
Franklin Sadler, 23, and Jacob Jamora, 23, were both arrested on Thursday at their homes in Canoga Park, CA by Glendale Police.
Detectives believe this was a targeted home invasion robbery turned murder. All four men has been booked on three counts of murders.
Glendale Police detectives worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team, Murfreesboro Police and the FBI to capture the suspects in Rutherford County.
“This was a tremendous collaborative effort on the part of all agencies involved to ensure these murder suspects were taken into custody without any danger to residents,” said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Capt. Britt Reed.
