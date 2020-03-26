MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Medical Clinic will provide drive-through testing for COVID-19 at its main location in Murfreesboro beginning Thursday for those who have been referred for testing.
The testing will be located in the south parking lot at 1272 Garrison Dr., Murfreesboro, TN, located off Medical Center Parkway. Hours for testing are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Until testing kits become readily available, MMC will only be testing those who have screened and been referred by the Rutherford County Health Department or local physicians.
In order to be tested on-site, patients must follow these instructions:
- Patients must be screened by the following and have a referral to be tested. To be screened by the Rutherford County Health Department, call 615-898-7880.
- At this time only a handful of local provider offices are able to refer patients to MMC for testing. This is subject to change.
- Once patients have been screened and referred for testing, they will recieve a text message with registration information that must be completed in order to be tested.
People who have not been screened and do not have a referral will not be allowed to enter the drive-through line. The public will only need to be screened and/or tested if they are symptomatic and exposed to a person known to have tested positive COVID-19.
Screening questions include:
- Fever
- New dry cough
- Shortness of breath
- Exposure to a person known to have tested positive for COVID-19, not speculated, only confirmed to be positive
- Has returned from international travel or a cruise within the last two weeks
Once patients are tested they are to immediately head home and self-isolate until notified of their test results. MMC will be calling with test results as they are received. The current turnaround time is 5-7 days, subject to change dependent upon volume.
“My team has been working tirelessly over the past two and a half weeks to assemble a coalition of partners to provide this needed service for our community,” says Dr. Nicholas Coté, Family Medicine Physician and MMC Board President, in a news release. “Rutherford County is my home, where my family and friends live, it is very personal and important to me to ensure that my organization is taking all measures possible to ensure the health and welfare of my community.”
