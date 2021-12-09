MURFEESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland will release his plans for a $350 million corporate investment in the City of Murfreesboro Thursday.
According to the City of Murfreesboro, the investment is expected to create 1,000 jobs on a development of 250-plus acres with access to the I-840 and I-24 corridor.
The announcement will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the City Hall Rotunda located at 111 West Vine Street.
