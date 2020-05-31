MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland has issued a local 'State of Emergency' for the City of Murfreesboro in response to circumstances nationwide that have led to unlawful activities, including violence and destruction of property.
This order will go into effect on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
A curfew went into effect at 6:30 p.m. after tear gas was deployed in the intersection of E. Main and Middle Tenn. Blvd.
A crowd of protesters were blocking the intersection and almost hit by moving vehicles.
An armored vehicle was also vandalized while a brick was thrown through a window of Whiskey Dix on the square.
This declaration comes after a peaceful vigil Sunday afternoon.
The Mayor issued the order pursuant to special emergency powers granted to local governments pursuant to state law.
