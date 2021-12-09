MURFEESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced Thursday that Legacy Sports is bringing a new sports and entertainment complex to the city.

The complex will be 260-plus acre and is a $350 million investment. According to Legacy Sports, the new complex is projected host more than three million visitors.

According to the City of Murfreesboro, the investment is expected to create 1,000 jobs with access to the I-840 and I-24 corridor.

The announcement took place Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the City Hall Rotunda located at 111 West Vine Street.

The new facility is expected to be completed in 2024. With its completion, Legacy Sports expects the complex to be one of the largest multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities in North America.

The new complex will feature soccer and baseball fields along with volleyball and basketball courts.

For more information on the new complex, click the PDF. below: