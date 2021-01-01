Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - We've got some new research about the most dangerous cities for driving in the country and a Midstate city is on the list.

Out of 20 cities that made the list, Murfreesboro came in as the 14th most dangerous in the entire country. 

The study indicates that nearly 15% of the city's residents have a speeding ticket, nearly 16% have an at-fault accident on their record, and about 2% have a DUI violation. 

On that list, South Jordan in Utah topped out in the #1 spot. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.