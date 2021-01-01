RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - We've got some new research about the most dangerous cities for driving in the country and a Midstate city is on the list.
Out of 20 cities that made the list, Murfreesboro came in as the 14th most dangerous in the entire country.
The study indicates that nearly 15% of the city's residents have a speeding ticket, nearly 16% have an at-fault accident on their record, and about 2% have a DUI violation.
On that list, South Jordan in Utah topped out in the #1 spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.