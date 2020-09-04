MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for David Whelan after he failed to appear in court this week on charges including Aggravated Rape and Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.
If you know any information regarding the whereabouts of Whelan, you are asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463)
