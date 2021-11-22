MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Mark Lively spent more than 50 days hospitalized at Ascension Saint Thomas in Rutherford County. On Monday, he got the chance to thank the team that cared for him during his stay.
Lively tested positive for COVID-19 in March this year, just before the vaccines were available for his age group. He went to the emergency room after he had difficulty breathing.
Lively’s stay went from being one night to several months.
“I went through a collapsed lung, so several lung surgeries,” Lively said. “I had a stroke, and then I was vented for five weeks.”
Without his caretakers, Lively does not believe he would have made it.
“I’m so thankful that you never gave up,” he said. "You know you kept fighting.”
During his stay, Lively lost 54 lbs. He had a stroke and underwent surgery to repair a hole that developed in his right lung.
There were several days where his caretakers weren't sure if he'd make it.
“I had one doctor tell me that if I didn't believe in god that I needed to start because I was a miracle man,” Lively said.
He embraced the staff Monday and gave them the foundation's guardian angel award.
“When we get to see Mr. Lively and Cheryl come back and give us hope and let us know that there is life after covid,” Kelly Bobick, one of the nurses who treated Lively, said. “And you get to go on and see your grandchildren grow and go to the gym and live your life again it's just amazing.”
Lively wanted to come back and show the staff that the work that has been doing the pandemic is essential and impactful.
“Part of coming here today was to help motivate them so they can see the great work that they do,” Lively said. “They make a difference in people's lives, and they made a difference in mine.”
Lively’s recovery is going well. He is still undergoing pulmonary rehab.
