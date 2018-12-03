A Murfreesboro man is lucky to be alive after a woman crashed a truck into his home, hitting him.
“You could just tell the truck was traveling so fast and you could see the blue lights in the distance,” John Derrington said. “The speed at which I saw the truck traveling I just knew it instantly was coming for the house.”
Boards now cover the wall of Derrington’s dining room where a truck plowed through Saturday morning.
“It came probably ten to 15 feet into the home, it hit me at the dining room table, knocked me ten to 15 feet backwards into the kitchen,” Derrington said. “I think there’s a strong probability that if I had been pushed against the granite that I wouldn’t be here.”
The driver, 27-year-Old Jessica Esparza, was running from police.
Officers say Esparza had hit a women’s car at a Shell station on Greenland Drive, and when Esparza tried to drive away the victim jumped into the bed of the truck trying to stop her.
An officer in the area saw the victim yelling for help and started following the truck.
Esparza drove erratically through traffic, hitting a utility pole at Crestland Avenue, before speeding down Bell Road and into Derrington’s home.
“Possessions can be replaced, people can’t,” Derrington said. “I’m grateful for being here after being struck by the truck.”
The woman who endured the terrifying ride in the bed for the truck was also able to walk away.
Police say Esparza admitting to smoking crack before the chase and they found a pipe and other drug paraphernalia in the truck.
Esparza is now facing a handful of felony charges.
“I hope that no one else has to experience the negative consequences of her poor decisions,” Derrington said. “I hope that she learns from her mistakes and that she can get better and get well, and get the help she needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.