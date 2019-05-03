NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A 46-year old Murfreesboro man was sentenced in federal court to two years and three months for stealing more than one million dollars from his former employer.
Randall Griffin worked for Lasko Products, LLC in Franklin for eight years as a maintenance technician. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and operates the Franklin manufacturing and distribution facility building home appliances.
According to court documents, Griffin was falsifying purchase orders and invoices, opened a number of post office boxes under false business names, and conducted his operations under a series of false business names that were similar to legitimate vendors Lasko used.
Under those fictitious business names, Griffin opened a number of bank accounts for depositing the checks paid out for the false invoices, eventually transferring the funds to his personal bank account.
In total, Griffin wrote invoices and purchase orders for $1,006,293.58.
The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated Griffin's operation until August of 2017. He subsequently was charged in October of that year for mail fraud, and pleaded guilty in November of 2017.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Beth Myers prosecuted the case, and U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson noted in sentencing that Griffin "deserved a long term of incarceration."
