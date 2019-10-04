MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man is out nearly $18,000 after falling victim to a scam.
Police say the man received a call from someone who used a fake Murfreesboro Police Department phone number. The scammer told the man there were warrants out for his arrest and that his social security number had been compromised.
The 52-year old victim said he received a phone call from a man claiming to be with the police department on Tuesday. The caller ID showed the number (615) 893-1311, which is the department’s non-emergency line. The number had been spoofed.
Caller ID spoofing softwares allows people to display a phone number different than the actual number from which they are calling from.
The scammer told the man he had to withdraw all of his money from his bank in order to clear his name and social security number. He was also told to purchase $17,960 in Walmart and Kroger gift cards and to read the numbers off the back.
Police would like to warn the public about this scam:
“We have to remind the public that the Murfreesboro Police Department will never ask for payment over the phone or request gift cards as a form of payment,” said Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen. “Anyone receiving calls from someone identifying themselves as a police officer can call one of the department’s listed phone numbers to verify that the person, they are speaking with is an actual police officer.”
If you are a victim to this scam, you are urged to call police at (615) 849-2673 or (615) 893-1311.
