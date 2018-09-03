Jeff Milstead lost many of his loved ones in WWII. One of them was his uncle. While visiting his grave, the dusty stone sparked an instant idea in his head.
Since last May, Milstead has taken it upon himself to clean the stones of veterans.
He doesn’t know who the veterans are...but that doesn’t matter to him.
“I don’t want them to be forgotten and I don’t want their stories to be forgotten. Some of these men have been here 70 years so it’s about them and keeping their stories alive," Milstead says.
Each stone takes Milstead hours to clean.
“It’s just been a labor of respect for the men that laid down their lives," Milstead tells me.
Milstead has restored countless stones to their original beauty. To contact him or see his before and after photos, click here.
