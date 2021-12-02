MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder after the death of his ex-girlfriend.

The arrest of 26-year-old Myron Jenkins comes after the shooting death of 39-year-old Shanna Gibson. The shooting took place at a duplex in the 1400 block of Old Lascassas Highway around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Gibson and Jenkins dated in the past, but there is no motive for the shooting death.

Police said Jenkins is at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. There will be a hearing on Dec. 8 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.