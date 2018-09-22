MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Murfreesboro man is now in police custody after officials said he killed his father late Friday night at their home.
Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to report of a domestic assault at a home on Brookrun Road where they found the body of Parry Lancaster.
“Unfortunately, the father passed away,” Major Bill Sharp said.
It is unclear how the man was killed.
Lancaster's adult son, 25-year-old Tanner Lancaster was charged with first-degree murder following the incident.
Police said Tanner lived at the home with his mother and father.
Tanner Lancaster was booked into the Rutherford Co. Jail where he is being held without bond. He is expected to appear in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
