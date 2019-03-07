MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man was arrested by U.S. Marshals on a rape charges that occurred in the Atlanta area during Super Bowl weekend.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office confirmed Andrew Tryon was arrested on felony rape charges that occurred in Fulton County, GA. He is accused of raping someone in an Atlanta suburb.
He is being held in the Rutherford County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.
