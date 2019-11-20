MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police arrested a man they say slashed the tires on a Murfreesboro Police SUV, as well as breaking off an emblem from the rear hatch.
47-year-old Larod Everett is accused of the vandalism that happened Saturday, November 16th, at an apartment complex on Hillwood Boulevard, where his girlfriend reportedly lives.
Police say he was arrested twice previously, after being found intoxicated and asleep in the breezeway outside his girlfriend's apartment. The management company issued a no trespassing order, and so Everett was not supposed to be at the property.
Murfreesboro PD says he was charged with criminal trespass, vandalism, and retaliation for past actions. Police say he had been arrested in July on outstanding warrants, after a call came in about his presence at the same location.
