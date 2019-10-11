MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man is in jail after he shot at cars while driving.
Police say 21-year-old Mohamadu Bah told officers a car started following him on S. Rutherford Blvd and continued following him onto Interstate 24 around 5:46 a.m.
Bah claimed he was also being shot at, so he fired back. Passerbys flagged down police at a gas station on John R. Rice Blvd and told them a man, later identified as Bah, was shooting a gun from his car.
Officers examined Bah's car and found two bullet holes inside of the car and the driver's side window was shattered. Bah's gun was reported stolen out of Texas.
One of the victims told police his car was shot several times while driving in the area of S. Rutherford Blvd and I-24 towards Old Fort Pkwy. A tire was also flattened, but the victim was not injured.
The following day, another victim came to police headquarters and reported someone had shot at his vehicle multiple times as he was driving in the same area. The victim told police he was leaving work and came across a slow-moving car and attempted to pass, but the male driver sped up.
On the interstate, the victim said the gunman fired shots at him and bullets ricocheted underneath his car. The victim also was not injured.
Police arrested Bah and charged him with reckless endangerment and possession of stolen property.
Additional charges are pending.
