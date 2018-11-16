MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man on the sex offender registry was arrested for attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl he had been sending messages to through social media, according to a police report.
Police said Christopher Barnes, 40, admitted to police the he had been sending messages to a girl he knew was 12 years old. He also admitted he knew this was a violation of the sex offender registry.
Police interviewed the girl’s parents and learned the messages were of a sexual nature and described the acts he wanted to do. The victim said Barnes also sent her obscene photos of him.
Barnes admitted in an interview with police that he sent the photos and sexual messages to the victim. He also said he obtained information from various middle school and high school Instagram accounts on other girls. He said he contacted the girls in the same manner and sent pictures of his privates to at least three of them.
Barnes was charged with solicitation of a minor, violation of the sex offender registry and two counts of possession of obscene materials.
Barnes will appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Jan. 24, 2019.
