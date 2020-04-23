In times of crisis, creative people tend to do what they do best. Be creative. One group is defining the phrase "the show must go on."
For decades, a familiar building was home to generations of performers who called themselves the Murfreesboro Little Theatre, performers like Jess Townsend.
"You walk in, it feels like home," said Jess. "It's always felt that way."
That familiar building is gone like it was never there at all. Last year, it was closed and padlocked after a city inspection said the building was structurally unsound. One day, it was torn down, memories reduced to boards.
"We drove over there and basically sat there and cried," said Jess. "It definitely was a kick in the gut."
The theater kept on, performing at places like Oaklands Mansion. They've been hit by the unexpected again.
Like every other city, the coronavirus is painful for Murfreesboro.
"A lot of these small businesses, they need to be functioning," said Jess. "They are making a responsible decision."
Again, the theater will keep on.
The Murfreesboro Little Theatre is adapting Spoon River Anthology into a series of monologues that performers will shoot all over their city with the full production uploaded to Facebook in the coming weeks.
Jess tells us her role is that of a charlatan fortune teller who one day learns her gifts are real.
Jess said the Murfreesboro Little Theatre was never a building, never an actual stage. It's people, hoping to bring attention to a city that's hurting.
"I think coming together in this way is lifting people up knowing they're going to be part of something," said Jess. "That's what draws people into theater is community, feeling like you're in something bigger than yourself. This has become a wonderful uniting of all the theater community of Rutherford County."
