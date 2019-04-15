The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department has lifted a temporary burn ban inside the city limits.
Burning had been banned on Thursday because of weather forecasts that included high winds, rain and possible thunderstorms.
"We appreciate the cooperation of our citizens during the ban," Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Carl Peas said in a news release.
