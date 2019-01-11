Murfreesboro city leaders are grappling with how to handle growth in the city.
Some leaders say the only solution to address the city's growth is to increase property taxes. Other council members are strongly against it and said it’s the worst thing they could do.
In a recent council workshop, city leaders discussed the future of their budget.
One issue that kept surfacing is the city needs more sources of revenue.
“Eventually you run out of land, which is what we’ve done. We don’t have a lot left so we need to take a look at our budget structurally," City Manager Craig Tindall said.
Ideas to address the budget issue were implementing impact fees on developments and raising property taxes.
“We haven’t raised our taxes in about 20 years," Tindall said.
The city manager said he and the council are closely studying every option possible to make it fair for the citizens. They will continue to study this until setting the budget in June.
Earlier this year, they made their first step in collecting fees by charging for trash pickup.
“It’s $5, it’s only $5. People who live outside the county pay $27," Tindall said.
Tindall wants the increased taxes to help the city build a 16-field soccer park with the TSSA and promote tourism throughout Murfreesboro.
“That’s the center and that’s the heart of the community and that’s where you want to go so we want to make sure that our downtown is really getting the attention that it needs," Tindall said.
Part of making downtown more tourist friendly means more hotels and developments there too.
Another solution the council discussed is doubling the hotel tax in Murfreesboro. If approved, the city would have the highest tax rate in the state.
