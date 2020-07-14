MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An indoor trampoline park that opened in late June is the perfect place to have some summer fun during these difficult times.
Sky Zone Murfreesboro has wall-to-wall trampoline action for people of all ages. The park has everything from a sport court, a ninja warrior course, to a zip line.
It also has the 'Mega-launch,' the world's alleged first indoor slide using dry slide technology that makes one go incredibly fast!
Now, if you have caught any of our Big Joe on the Go segments the last few weeks, you know he's living his best life.
He can't wait to check out the park and find out how its operating while under COVID-19 restrictions.
