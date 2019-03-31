MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department investigators have charged a man with the death of his wife in a domestic violence incident at a home on the 400 block of Sunset Avenue.
Benito Montemayor, 54, is accused of killing his wife, 53-year-old Judith Montemayor in the early morning hours Sunday. Investigators responded to the scene just before 3 a.m.
Montemayor was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Rutherford County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Montemayor is also a fugitive from justice, being charged on an outstanding warrant stemming from a parole violation for a previous double homicide committed in Texas.
Investigators have requested an autopsy to determine Judith Montemayor's cause of death.
