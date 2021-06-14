MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Monday Motivation is back with Big Joe on the Go and he's returning to a place where you can let off some of the work week steam.
Grind House Boxing gym in Murfreesboro is punching things off this week, but will be highlighting how to get fit while also learning important self defense.
The owner of the gym, Charlotte Price, says her love for boxing has been her passion since she was 7-years-old. She remembers watching Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman and dreamt that girls could one day box as well.
She is an MTSU graduate and is living out her dream by helping people accomplish their fitness goals through boxing.
