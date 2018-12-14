A lot of Rutherford County people drive to Nashville every day for work, which is leaving the door wide open for opportunities in Murfreesboro. Officials are coming up with new ways to keep up with the growing needs of the community and to keep people in the city.
Patrick Cammack of Rutherford County Economic Development shares shocking statistics with me.
"There are over 50,000 people leaving Rutherford county everyday for a job."
Cammack says this has to change.
It means getting more high quality jobs in this booming city to reduce traffic and improve livability.
"Even in elementary school we are helping kids learn coding and as they progress we help them get advanced certificates," Cammack tells me.
Cammack says the key is early training in the classroom and finding people to fill manufacturing jobs.
"We take kids in our K-12 school district out to manufacturing facilities so they can see what it's like."
Jobs with Nissan, Bridgestone and General Mills.
In fact, Livability.com says there are an average of 3,000 jobs available in this county every day.
For career help and job openings in Murfreesboro, visit the American Job Center on Old Fort Parkway or head to https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/Jobs.aspx.
