MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A local trainer in Murfreesboro worked to keep sharing her fitness passion in a safe environment even after the gyms were closed due to COVID-19.
News4's Big Joe on the Go speaks with Vanessa Lopez at her at-home fitness class for some Monday Motivation.
Lopez says when the pandemic first hit, she went virtual to keep her clients still working out at their own homes.
Now, she opened her own garage up to her clients to safely workout outside at her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.