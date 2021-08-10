MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – News4 is finding out how an app helped first responders find two teenage girls lost in a Midstate park.
The app is called what3words. It gives every 10-foot square in the world a three word address.
"Three words and it'll take you straight to where they are,” Battalion Chief Jamie Bigelow with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said.
Battalion Chief Bigelow said a call came in Saturday night about two teenage girls lost in Barfield Park. The teens spent an hour trying to get back to their car with Google Maps, but couldn't.
“While en route, I noticed on the screen that's constantly updated through our dispatch that the girls on scene had downloaded the what3words app,” Bigelow said.
Using the same app, crews went into the trails near the Wilderness Station and found the girls where the app pinpointed them.
"It's a very time-centric thing and we put a lot of training emphasis on location, location, location,” said Seth Russell, Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Director.
Russell said the what3words app is integrated into their system. He explained not everyone can give an exact location when they call 911.
"Another way in our toolbox to leverage on getting an accurate address quickly in those unique situations they aren't at a mailbox,” Russell said.
For first responders like Bigelow, technology like the app means finding people faster.
"Anytime that we respond to anyone who needs help or assistance when it's successful and they can drive home to see their family and friends, it's successful and helpful,” Bigelow said.
The emergency communications director said dispatchers are trained on how to use the app. They're now working with first responders and the community.
