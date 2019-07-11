MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to the Tennessee Valley Authority building at 650 Middle Tennessee Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible propane leak.
As emergency crews arrived, around a dozen employees had been evacuated from the building.
According to Battalion Chief Tim Swann, a pipe providing propane from a tank to a generator was emitting gas.
Crews worked quickly to cut off the valve to the tank.
Chief Swann now they are monitoring air quality in and around the building, and as soon as levels are favorable, employees will be allowed to re-enter.
Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.
