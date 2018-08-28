MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Kaye Jernigan has been making history since 1996 when she became Murfreesboro’s first female fire captain.
She has continued to make waves in a male dominated industry by becoming the state's first female Chief Fire Officer.
Jernigan is no stranger to hard work after growing up on a farm.
She’s never been intimidated by the fact that she’s one of the only women on the team, but she had to work extremely hard to get where she is today.
“I felt like I had so much to prove when I started here," Jernigan said.
Not only has Jernigan proved herself, but she keeps excelling in her field.
The process for becoming a CFO is a measure of experience, education and overall success in firefighting.
There are only 26 chief fire officers in the state, something no woman has achieved before.
“In this day and time you can do anything you want to. You just have to put your mind to it," Jerigan said.
Becoming a CFO is the highest level of fire officer training available to Tennessee firefighters.
