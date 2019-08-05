MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue officials are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who intentionally set a fire at the Yard Sale store on South Front Street.
Officials say a man was spotted walking up to a dumpster behind the store and appears to have intentionally set it on fire. The man is believed to be a middle-aged male with visible tattoos on his leg. He was last seen wearing a bright orange-colored t-shirt, light-colored shorts and dark shoes.
Surveillance video shows the man lighting a cigarette while walking towards the dumpster and then using the same lighter to start the fire before fleeing the area on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MFRD's Fire Marshals' Office at 615-849-2605 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Callers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
The Tennessee Arson Hotline may also be contacted at 1-800-762-3017 for a cash reward of up to $5,000.
