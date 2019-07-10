MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Six new firefighters will be joining the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.
According to a release, Jeffrey Adam, Blake Foster, Forrest Harvey, Phillip McLain, Kelson Mulcahy and LaTia Sneed began the three-week orientation on July 8.
Once orientation is complete, the six firefighters will receive their station assignments on their respective shifts.
"We are pleased to add these six to our MFRD family," Chief Mark Foulks said in a statement. "I know they will do great things, and I look forward to seeing them in action."
