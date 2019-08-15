MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family was unharmed after their home suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire on Thursday.
The mom and two children safely escaped the home, located at 1537 Lews Court, just after 1:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived and found smoke and flames coming from the home. A family pet died in the fire.
The Red Cross arrived to assist the family.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joe Bell said the fire appeared to have started near the attached garage.
