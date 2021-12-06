MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police say early Monday morning, at least one person shot at a house several times with children sleeping inside. A three-year-old, 12-year-old and two others escaped without injury, but it has left the family wanting answers. Bullets riddled the home this morning with 12-year-old Travis inside. “Sad, upset and mad,” Travis said. “I was scared and wanted to go to my papa and grannies.”
Travis and three other family members were in the home Monday around 2:40 a.m. when police said at least one person started shooting at it. Among those inside was another child who is just three-years-old. “All my family, yes, my little babies,” a man staying inside the house said.
The family said they have no idea who did this. “That is what we are trying to figure out,” the man said. The man did not want to be identified by name. “We are trying to map things out, figure out and find out what, when and why.”
Police said an officer heard multiple shots while patrolling an area near downtown and responded to the scene on Courtland Street. Upon arrival, police said the officer discovered more than 20 bullet casings in front of two homes. At least three bullets went into the home. Police recovered two different types of bullet casings which lead them to believe there may have been multiple shooters.
Detectives said they are still trying to figure out the motive and said the persons responsible could face charges for reckless endangerment and damage to property. There is a $1,000 reward available. Anyone with information should call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-843-STOP (7867) or Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537.
