MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A Murfreesboro family is without a home after their house caught fire.
Fire officials say the family arrived home and noticed their house full of smoke. Crews were dispatched to a two-story multifamily townhome in the 300 block of Rowlette Circle off South Church Street at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived on scene and found light smoke on the first floor. The fire started in the kitchen.
“Crews advanced a line into the residential building and extinguished the fire in the kitchen area and did an excellent job of keeping it from reaching other parts of the home,” said Captain Kyle Winnett. “There was heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the unit so the occupants will be displaced.”
The American Red Cross responded also responded to the scene and his helping the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
