MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV)- All City of Murfreesboro offices and most recreational facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan 17, 2022, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
There will not be a garbage pick-up on Martin Luther King Day. Instead, Monday’s pick-up will be on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Tuesday’s will be on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Rover, the city’s public transportation service, will not run on the federal holiday.
Except for Patterson Park Community Center and Adams Tennis Complex, all other Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department facilities will be closed. The Adams Complex will operate during normal hours.
Old Fort and VA golf courses will be open on the MLK holiday.
The St. Clair Street Senior Center will not be open on January 17.
However, it will be open on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
