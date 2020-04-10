MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland has renewed the Declaration of ‘State of Emergency,’ extending the city's previous declaration to April 14.
The renewed order goes hand-in-hand with Governor Bill Lee’s ‘Stay at Home’ Executive Order No. 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The renewed Declaration is effective immediately and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
“As Mayor of Murfreesboro, I am renewing the local “State of Emergency” following Governor Lee’s Order requiring that all Tennesseans ‘stay home’ unless their activity or business is conducted as part of “essential activities,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Protecting the health and safety of our citizens remains our top priority. Have a safe and happy holiday weekend.”
The City urges all citizens to follow the Governor’s “Stay at Home” Order and CDC guidelines and practices:
- CDC Guidelines: Strongly encourages all members of the public to comply with the guidance and directives issued by the federal CDC pertaining to the containment of COVID-19, which can be found here.
- Social/Physical Distancing: Strongly encourages individuals using shared or outdoor spaces to maintain physical distancing of at least six (6) feet from any other person with whom they do not share a residence;
- Mass Gatherings: In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17, social gatherings of more than ten (10) people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited. This would include gyms and exercise and fitness facilities as well as cigar bars, hookah lounges, and other establishments whose business involves offering a place for people to gather and smoke tobacco and similar products to close and remain closed to any member of the public. This provision does not prohibit the gathering of members of the same household;
- City Parks: Prohibits sporting events, athletic practices or games, or any other gathering involving ten (10) or more people (who do not resident together) from taking place in any City park or on the property of an elementary or secondary school within the City. The City’s greenways and other park facilities remain open, provided individuals using the greenways comply with Section 10 of this Order and abide by the physical distancing requirements recommended by the CDC.
- Restaurants and On-Site Food and Alcohol Service: Orders that establishments whose primary business is alcohol service or food service remain closed for on-site consumption as required by Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 or as may be required by any subsequent order of the Governor amending or superseding Executive Order No. 17 The order does not prohibit pick-up, take-out, delivery, or drive through service that is conducted in accordance with Executive Order No. 17. In addition, the order does not apply to non-profit or government organizations providing food at no cost to individuals who are homeless or are otherwise in need of such services
Murfreesboro also urges its residents to follow CDC practices:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Cover your cough and sneezing.
- Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home unless engaged in “essential activities” and practice social distancing.
- Stay home when you are sick and call your physician or the County Health Department at 615- 898-7880 or 615-849-0347 for guidance.
- Stay home if you come into contact with someone who is sick.
- Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces.
- Make sure you continue to have adequate supplies, such as medications, if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.