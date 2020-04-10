MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Dunkin' of Murfreesboro is showing its appreciation to everyone on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until May 3rd, all participating locations are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to all healthcare workers and first responders.
Here are the participating Dunkin' locations:
- 2943 S. Church Street, Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN 37127
- 2224 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, TN 37355
- 3031 Medical Center Pkwy, Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- 833 Memorial Blvd., Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- 3250 Memorial Blvd, Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- 1735 N. Main Street Suite A, Shelbyville, TN 37160
- 3028 S Rutherford Blvd Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
- 1639 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
- 5306 Cane Ridge Road, Antioch, TN 37013
- 980 S. Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501
- 5285 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN 37086
- 561 Sam Ridley West, Smyrna, TN 37167
Local Tennessee Dunkin' franchisee network, Bluemont Group LLC, has also been thanking the front line responders by donating coffee and donuts to more than 46 organizations helping the fight against the coronavirus.
Bluemont Group would like for customers to nominate a local front line responder group for free coffee and donuts by emailing the name of the organization, contact information, and why the team deserves it to donations@bluemontgroup.net.
