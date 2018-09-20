Murfreesboro has grown so much through Janie Lawrence’s career her workload increased 5 times over.
“You go from 20 phone calls a shift to over 100 and it’s going to get worse. They’re going to have to hire more dispatchers," Lawrence tells me.
Lawrence became a dispatcher almost 31 years ago, but she still remembers what her first days were like on the job.
“Headaches..I couldn’t believe the stuff that was going on in this town," Lawrence tells me.
She answered a lot of calls during her career, but she will never forget the hardest call she every received one Sunday morning.
“It was just a freak accident. The baby rolled off the bed into a can that had a plastic liner in it. It suffocated before it woke up," Lawrence says.
At the end of the day, one thing got her through.
“You’ve got to have a heart to want to help people. Not just to come up there and sit and say I work at the police department," Lawrence tells me.
Lawrence tells me she doesn’t miss working yet. She’s enjoying the retired life and planning an Alaskan cruise with her niece.
